Three events the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee planned for August have been canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
T/he Arts Council of Pointe Coupee was looking forward to August with three major events scheduled: Treasures of Pointe Coupee, Taylor Frey and Roots Run Deep Performance and The Krickets Performance.
All three events were scheduled to take place at the Poydras Center between August 14 and August 23. Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Pointe Coupee, the Treasures steering committee has announced to local and regional artists that the 11th Treasures Exhibit is being cancelled.
Out of an abundance of caution, the committee made the decision. Artists scheduled to participate have been sent e-mail messages, text messages or received phone calls. Registration fees can be refunded or rolled over for the 2021 Treasures event.
The two performances have been postponed. When Louisiana moves into Phase III, plans will be made to reschedule the two performances that are a part of the 2020 Performing Arts Series. When rescheduled, tickets will be made available at Roy’s Jewelers and The Therapy Center.
Treasures of Pointe Coupee is supported by a grant from Union Pacific and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works. The Performing Arts Series is supported by grants from Union Pacific and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival and Foundation.
For additional information about activities sponsored by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, please contact Gale Roy at 225 718-1574 or roygaleb@bellsouth.net. Follow Arts Council activities at www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org or on the Arts Council’s Facebook page.