The City of New Roads is in high gear as organizers prepare for the annual Holiday Market at the Mill on Nov. 20-22.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee will host a Saturday Art Market at the Poydras Center on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five local or regional artists will be featured in the market with an exciting variety of artwork that will include note cards, wood carvings, pottery, and paintings. The public is encouraged to visit the Poydras Center to look for unique gift items.
Featured artists include Amy Couvillion, Allen Crochet, Cecile Fabre, Sarah Fabre, and Ginny Orillion. Each of these artists was scheduled to participate in the 2020 Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit which was postponed and later canceled due to COVID.
They had originally planned to sell their artwork in the Treasures Saturday Markets, so the Arts Council is excited to provide this opportunity for them and for the public, said Gale Roy, an organizer for the event.
There is no charge to visit this market, but masks are required. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to throughout the day. Crochet is excited to be a part of this market and in addition to his carved paintings, he will have Christmas ornaments for sale.
Mark your calendar and plan to shop this market before or after visiting Market at the Mill. Contact Roy at (225) 638-6049 for additional information.