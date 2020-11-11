NEW ROADS == A letter of dismissal from State Attorney General Jeff Landry ended the criminal case against former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Office Captain Adrian Slaughter on Monday, but it has not brought full closure, Slaughter’s attorney said Tuesday.
Landry dismissed the case after former Sheriff Bud Torres invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which would stop him from testifying in the case. Torres notified the AG’s office last week that he would not attend the hearing.
“I’m glad this is over, but it has put a lot of wear and tear on my reputation and my law enforcement career,” Slaughter said.
The Banner reached out Wednesday to Torres, who was not available for comment.
Slaughter – who worked 28 years in law enforcement – was arrested in March 2017 on 16 counts of payroll fraud and malfeasance in office on charges that he provided false information on timesheets about his hours working detail.
Now that the charges have been dropped, attorney David Belfield, who represented Slaughter, will request that the PCPSO render the backpay owed to his client.
“I’m sorry it has taken this long and that he was denied the opportunity to reach his retirement, for which he would have been eligible in one year and four months,” Belfield told The Banner. “I’m happy for Adrian that he can put this behind him, secure medical benefits for his family and go on with his career because he is a well-respected member of the community.”
The termination and criminal charges led to stress which caused Slaughter to have a mild heart attack, Belfield said. The former captain also learned during his hospital stay that his medical insurance through the sheriff’s office had been terminated.
Slaughter said he also dealt with the stress of the damage to his reputation, particularly for local youngsters who knew him as a coach in the Pointe Coupee Recreation Program.
“I coached for six years, and the hardest thing for me was that kids who knew me as nothing but “Coach Slaughter” now had to witness me on the news being charged as a criminal, even when I never owed a parking ticket,” he said.
Slaughter alleged that Torres terminated him after he announced intentions to run for sheriff.
Belfield said he hopes to work out a settlement on back pay to bring the matter to a close.
“If so, then we don’t have to fight this,”
Belfield said. “But we’re prepared to fight in court if we have to because we don’t run from court – we run to court.
“If anything, this whole thing was an accounting issue,” Belfield said.
At the same time that they terminated Capt. Slaughter, they gave him a $12,000 check for comp time they claimed was on the books. When they deducted the taxes, he got a check for just over $8,000, Belfield said.
“I told Capt. Slaughter do not cash it,” he said. “I have it in my file.”
Belfield said there was a $3,000 overage on the check.
Acceptance of the check would have equated to an admission of wrongdoing by his client, he said.
He said he will mail a letter to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux on Wednesday which will address the back pay owed to Slaughter.
Thibodeaux said he has had not correspondence thus far with Belfield.
“Right now, I haven’t heard anything other than that the case has been dropped,” Thibodeaux said. “What I’ve heard is that same thing that everyone else has heard, and that was that Bud Torres would not testify.”
Thibodeaux expressed frustration about the matter falling on his shoulders when he had no involvement with it.
“I’ve inherited this, and I just think it’s a shame because this should’ve been settled long ago,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s been drug out so long, and it’s now on my clock … I’ve had no dealings with it, and it should’ve been handled by my administration.”
Slaughter was responsible for assignment of foot patrol for deputies as part of a contract the sheriff’s office had with Pointe Coupee General Hospital to provide armed deputies around the clock.
He was responsible for filling in for that work when deputies were late or did not show up and was assigned to find other deputies to work the spot.
Torres is already linked to a federal investigation that stems from a “ghost employee” that has since been revealed as Joseph Randy Guidroz, who has since retired.
An official from Louisiana Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera’s office obtained payroll and expense records from Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s in relation to Guidroz.
Thibodeaux has alleged that Guidroz accumulated excessive overtime and logged 110,000 miles on a 2019 Dodge Ram Crew Cab when it was returned to the Sheriff’s Office after 18 months of use, upon the time Torres ended his final term as sheriff.
The case remains under investigation by the FBI. No formal indictment of wrongdoing has been rendered thus far.
Records show that Guidroz’s name was blacked out on documents for a job title as “intelligence officer.”
PCPSO records show that Guidroz earned $28,875.08 in August 2008, his first year with the Sheriff’s Office. The payroll sheets in his months in office show that he received $42,000.92.