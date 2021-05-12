The Pointe Coupee Parish Council approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment and began groundwork on a possible ordinance to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish.
Council members took the first step on the ordinance at their Tuesday meeting when they voted 6-2 in favor of an ordinance to hire New Roads attorney Jim Beatty to begin the legal research to draft the ordinance.
An overflow crowd of approximately 60 people packed the chamber and the hallway leading to the meeting area for the discussion.
The decision to hire Beatty marked the council’s second vote on the matter. The vote went back before members at this month’s meeting because parish ordinances require fee information for services.
Beatty will receive $175 per hour for his services. The contract stipulates a limit of 15 hours for his work.
“I think this is a very important issue to a lot of people and I appreciate the trust they placed in me to look into it,” Beatty said after the meeting. “I’m going to do the best I can.”
Beatty has said he will do legal research and see what options are available.
Councilmen Edward Bazille and Dustin Boudreaux voted against the measure at Tuesday’s meeting. Both opposed the measure at the April 13 meeting and said the parish should have either sought the services of legal counsel Stephen Jewell or Danny Garrett, who is under contract for legal services.
The council unanimously approved the resolution in support of the Second Amendment, but members of the Pointe Coupee Gun Club told them they wanted an ordinance because it would have more impact than a resolution.
“A resolution is merely an expression of opinion, different fundamentally from ordinances,” Pointe Coupee Gun Club member Travis Saizon told the council.
“Resolutions are not intended to be permanent nor be enforceable, and do not carry the weight of ordinances,” he said.
The gun club’s request came in response to House Resolution 127, filed in Washington, D.C., by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.
The bill would require, among other things, a licensing system for possession of firearms and ammunition.
It would ban common types of ammunition, including shotgun shells larger than a .410.
Violation of the ban would result in fines or imprisonment of at least 10 years.
Gun club member Launce Moore said their proposal extends beyond the right to bear arms.
“It’s a crying shame that we have to stand here and resubmit our Second Amendment rights that everybody in this room was born with, and we were born with these rights.
“Our Constitution holds our government to it and so many people died – black, white, purple, gray – for this Constitution,” he said. “There’s so much blood wrapped around this flag that it’s incomprehensive.”
Counties in 28 other states have adopted ordinances that declared themselves sanctuary parishes.
Moore said he believes Pointe Coupee Parish should take the first step for Louisiana.
“All we’re trying to do is get something on a local level and hope it spreads from parish to parish and hoping the state will pay attention to it,” he said. “Oregon has passed some things, and here we are, we’re dead last. It’s time for Louisiana to step it up, and I think we can start here in this parish.
“Everyone has skin in this game, whether you hunt or don’t hunt or you like to shoot or you have a pistol by your bed for protection,” Moore said.
Councilman Dustin Boudreaux made the motion for the resolution, which was seconded by Paul Bergeron.
Both men – along with Councilman Edward Bazille – rendered opposing votes on April 13 on the proposal to hire Beatty.
Boudreaux said the vote at last month’s meeting was an opposition to hiring an outside lawyer, and not against the Second Amendment.
Boudreaux said the resolution does not represent a move to block an ordinance.
“There’s no ordinance being voted on tonight,” he said.
“This is simply a resolution to let the parish know where we stand, and I want to clarify that there’s a narrative going around that the three councilmen who voted no to not hire a third party, that the three people who voted no were voting that way voted against hiring an additional attorney, not because they were they were anti-Second Amendment.
“I want that to be very clear,” Boudreaux said.
Basile said he owns guns and supports in the Second Amendment.
While the resolution does not carry the weight of an ordinance, the language represents the council’s stance on the Second Amendment, Bergeron said.
“We’re still going to move forward on researching the ordinance,” he said.
“What the resolution is saying is that this is where we are today, so if we come back next month with more information and we’re told we can do things with an ordinance, we will address it as it comes up.
“But this resolution is what we can do as of today to let everybody know we’re pro-Second Amendment and we’re going to look forward doing the research.”
A St. Mary Parish Council resolution in February declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish.
According to the New Iberia newspaper The Daily Iberian, the council passed the resolution to reinforce the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “A well-regulated Militia being the necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Jarreau and members of the Pointe Coupee Gun Club referred to a move by the Mercer (Mo.) County Commission that approved an ordinance to protect Second Amendment rights.
The approval for an attorney to research an ordinance put the plan in the right direction for the gun club, Moore said after the meeting.
“I think that we got what we wanted, which was to do the research and see what avenue is covered,” he said. “The more options Mr. Beatty can bring to the light, the better off we will be.”
“We will get the best option we can get for the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish,” Saizon said.