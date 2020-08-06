An official from Louisiana Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera’s office obtained payroll and expense records Monday in relation to a former deputy of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office alleges Joseph Randy Guidroz accumulated excessive overtime and logged 110,000 miles on a 2019 Dodge Ram Crew Cab when it was returned to the Sheriff’s Office after 18 months of use, when then-Sheriff Bud Torres left office at the end of June.
A probe by the Auditor’s Office does not imply or declare wrongdoing, but Purpera’s office can recommend further investigation by either by the District Attorney’s Office or state Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Records show that Guidroz’s name was blacked out on documents for a job title as “intelligence officer.”
PCPSO records show that Guidroz earned $28,875.08 in August 2008, his first year with the Sheriff’s Office. The payroll sheets in his months in office show that he received $42,000.92.
“No normal position gives that much overtime in two weeks, certainly not in law enforcement,” Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said. “I know I wasn’t entitled to it, nor was anyone else in my law enforcement career … I’ve never seen anything like it.
“He was making more money than almost everyone else in the department, other than captains and lieutenants,” he said. “That deflated morale when most deputies were starting at $27,000 a year.”
The Banner contacted Guidoz, who referred questions to his attorney, Tom Nelson.
“He was an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and carried out duties and responsibilities assigned to him,” Nelson said, regarding his client.
“He knows very little going on about an investigation, so it’s very hard to respond on something he knows very little about other than what he has seen on TV,” said Nelson, in reference to a report on the accusations included in a report by a Baton Rouge TV station.
Audits can take several weeks or months. If Purpera recommends a probe into alleged wrongdoing, District Attorney-elect Tony Clayton said he would investigate.
“If they find there has been criminal wrongdoing, the District Attorney’s Office will do its job,” he said. “Sheriff Thibodeaux consulted with us, brought in his brass and it wasn’t a willy-nilly decision.
“It was well thought-out by him before he proceeded with anything and – whatever his rationale was – I think it was logical, so if the evidence is there, we will follow it,” Clayton said. “If it’s not there, we won’t.”
Guidroz serves as District 9 justice of the peace. He went unopposed for another term during the qualifying period that ended July 24.
The Banner tried to reach Torres, who was unavailable for comment.