NEW ROADS – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the events that led to the city’s first homicide of the year Saturday night at Emmitt Douglas Park.
Officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab are reviewing video to finalize details on what led Arrington Lemay, 19, to allegedly kill Avain Brisco, 22. Lemay is in custody at Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on $1,001,000 bond.
Investigators are trying to link the connection between the two men, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald told The Banner on Monday.
Lemay allegedly used a 40 caliber handgun to shoot Brisco four or five times in the upper torso, according to McDonald. Brisco was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lemay was charged with one count of second degree murder and possession of a firearm in an area designated as a weapon-free zone. He is in custody at Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
Details on bond amount are not yet available.
McDonald said he has received minimal calls about violence at the park over the years.
“It’s normally very peaceful … it was an isolated incident in an isolated area,” he said. “We patrol the area constantly, so this caught me off guard.”
The NRPD has increased patrol in the area following the shooting, McDonald said.
He maintained that the shooting was a rare instance in an otherwise peaceful area.
“This was an isolated incident in a loving, safe community,” McDonald said. “I still feel strongly that our good citizens will continue to live peacefully in New Roads.”
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who was with New Roads police at the scene until after midnight, expressed a mix of anger and grief over the shooting.
“It’s not only sad that this occurred, but it’s very sad that this took place at a park where people go to enjoy themselves and bring their kids … to see something this violent take place, with multiple gunshots in front of other people at the park was just very tragic,” he said.
Thibodeaux, who worked as a DARE officer with the sheriff’s office before he retired in May 2014, said he will put additional focus on programs to curb and hopefully end juvenile violence.
“As of right now, with the past administration, there are no programs for juveniles,” he said. “They did have a DARE program and when I retired, they eliminated the program, which they had with some kind of contract with the School Board.”
The focus will start with the schools and an effort to curb truancy.
“Pointe Coupee Parish is among the bottom 10 in the state on truancy, and it hasn’t been addressed before, so we’re going to assign a couple of people to work with the program,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m not saying these kids were on drugs, but when people are unemployed and out of school they often resort to a different lifestyle, and usually it’s not good.
“This incident brings that out to the forefront,” he said.
McDonald and his officers stayed at the scene past midnight. Thibodeaux also worked the scene, along with Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion and Donell Francois, who oversees uniform patrol for the sheriff’s office.