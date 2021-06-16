Part 2
Until May 2011, a trip to the east side of the Mississippi River came one of two ways.
Either you drove U.S. 190 to the Huey P. Long Bridge or veered to the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, both of which link Port Allen to Baton Rouge.
The much closer route was the New Roads Ferry, not far from Big Cajun II. It provided nice scenery, but it often came with long waits – sometime several cycles.
Other times, elements such as heavy rain or fog either curtailed trips or halted transport for hours at a time.
The opening of the Audubon Bridge brought Pointe Coupee Parish much closer to the greater Baton Rouge area, and it marked a change in business patterns.
While it may take years to draw bigger industries to the Pointe Coupee Parish area, the potential for growth has ballooned since the time cars first drove across the bridge, said Les Cantrell, economic development director for the Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce.
It was such an easy transition to come across that bridge, he said.
“Instead of driving 30 or 45 minutes, if you were in St. Francisville, now you were driving 15 minutes, and with no traffic,” Cantrell said.
Skeptics questioned the need of the bridge, and nearly derailed the project, but numbers have shown upward mobility.
Early figures lagged with only 2,900 vehicles using the bridge a year after it opened, despite a consulting group’s early expectation of 4,000 per day. It increased to 3,400 by early 2015.
The 2020 average daily vehicle count for the Audubon Bridge was 5,225 – 2,678 eastbound and 2,546 westbound – according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
By comparison, in 2020, the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, which routes traffic along I-10 from Port Allen into Baton Rouge was 100,579, and that figure swells to 179,000 at the I-10/I-12 split.
Meanwhile, the average daily traffic showed 19,000 motorists used the Huey P. Long (U.S. 190) Bridge between Port Allen and Baton Rouge the same year.
“You don’t build a bridge for immediate results,” said Louis Hebert, who serves on the Zachary Taylor Parkway Commission, a state commission started through legislation from former Sen. J.E. Jumonville to “promote development, improvement, encourage economic development and tourism in Avoyelles, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.
“The bridge, in my opinion, has opened commerce and trade,” Hebert said. “It’s opened a lot of opportunity and a link to grow tourism.
“Any good transportation has to look much further than 10 years – it’s more like 20, 30 or 40 years.”
The bridge already has brought more traffic to Pointe Coupee Parish, particularly for retail and dining, Cantrell said.
Much of it stems from Walmart and Super 1, two stores that don’t operate locations in West Feliciana Parish.
“We saw an immediate increase when the bridge opened up, from a retail and restaurant standpoint, especially bigger stores such as Walmart and what was then Winn-Dixie and now is Super 1,” he said. “To take the bridge to Zachary is about 30 minutes, which has allowed a lot of shoppers to come across the bridge because they can do a lot of shopping in a much shorter trip.
The bridge has made life a bit easier for commuters who earn their living on opposite sides of the river.
The impact was “immediate,” Cantrell said, and it has put Pointe Coupee Parish in competition for projects.
“It helped our workforce numbers when we’re competing for projects, and it ties us into the north Baton Rouge industrial corridor, which really improved our workforce numbers … you have to present that when you’re doing project,” he said. “The completion of that bridge has made us an extension of the northwest Baton Rouge corridor.”
Cantrell said he would like to see an industrial project along the bridge corridor because it opens so much drawing for industrial and manufacturing workforces.
The merger of the Port of Pointe Coupee into the Port of Greater Baton Rouge – the eighth largest in the world – doesn’t hurt, either, he said.
Cantrell said he remains hopeful that a few industries soon will make the move to the west bank.
“The old ferry landing will be crucial because it’s in the Port of the Greater Baton Rouge,” he said. “Having the Port of Greater Baton Rouge servicing any of those plants there makes it very attractive.”
“The bridge has opened the gates for a promising future for the parish – and probably more so for Pointe Coupee than West Feliciana,” Cantrell said.
“Our model is a lot different from theirs,” he said. “We have experienced a good home growth with subdivisions and losing a company like Winn Dixie and immediately being picked up by Super 1 is a good sign for your market, just like Walmart upgrading to a supercenter.
“Seeing companies like that studying the markets and not only locating but expanding, that’s a good sign of your traffic counts.”
The proximity to Baton Rouge and the four-lane U.S. 61 north-south artery also brings opportunity.
“It’s five miles from the foot of the bridge to a four-lane divided U.S. 61,” Cantrell said.
“When we’re recruiting businesses, that’s one of the main factors that not only connects us to a four-lane divided highway, but also gets you north-south and down to I-10, (U.S.)190, the Port of Baton Rouge and the Metro Airport.
“We have companies that actually fly into Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, jump in a car, come up U.S. 61 and see all those plans and different industries, he said.
“It’s a good way to advertise how close we are to Baton Rouge and how that workforce can transfer to an industrial manufacturing site here in Pointe Coupee along the Audubon Bridge area.”
Most importantly, the bridge has brought Pointe Coupee Parish into an era that shows potential for economic growth in coming years.
The visual of the area itself plays a role, Cantrell said.
“It doesn’t hit you until it’s up and open,” he said. “It’s a visual thing you have to see to visualize the future, and it’s used every day in our demographics, our river properties available, our electrical infrastructure that’s there, our pipelines that are there, having access to (U.S.) 61, a four-lane divided highway, and access to workforce that are right there on (U.S.) 61 and all the plans and manufacturing there will transfer to our side of the river.
“We’re aligned for growth,” Cantrell said. “We have a good parish government now that is very visible, a good school system, and Audubon Bridge having access to that workforce, U.S. 61, airport and Port of Greater Baton Rouge being a partner with us on our two locations here … it has set us up for future growth.”