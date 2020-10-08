NEW ROADS -- It seemed like a normal day at work for Jade Loupe – the kind she had not experienced in a while.
Oct. 1 marked the first full day back for customers at Daiquri Diner and other establishments across Pointe Coupee Parish.
Doors opened to customers again nearly three months after state ordered closure of all bars that did not serve food.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to see customers in here, and that’s the part we’ve missed most,” said Loupe, a bartender at the New Roads establishment. “I really missed seeing people in here.”
The closures took effect statewide after a spike in coronavirus cases less than two months after Phase II paved the way for them to reopen.
Pointe Coupee Parish was one of four parishes – along with East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Baton Rouge – where a drop below 10 percent in positive testing for coronavirus allowed the establishments to reopen.
The doors reopened one week after neighboring Iberville became the first parish in the greater Baton Rouge area to get the green light for reopening.
Some bars had to close entirely, but Daiquri Diner managed to serve from a window. Even with that slight advantage, it siphoned much of the business, owner Todd Hebert said.
“The toughest part was worrying that we would lose our staff – it’s very difficult to find this kind of team locally,” he said.
“Aside from that, there was the week-to-week uncertainty of when we could reopen and trying to figure out how to manage our inventory.”
He had the option to begin serving food, which would have allowed him a license to reopen.
In the end, Hebert deemed it unfeasible.
“I wasn’t interested in doing the restaurant license because I don’t want to be a restaurant, and it’s also a lot of overhead,” he said.
“We have a kitchen, but I don’t have the certified equipment, vents and fire suppression.”
The reopening allows 25 percent capacity – 25, in the case of Daiquiri Diner – and does not allow live music, which put the lid on a band booking for an upcoming Halloween party.
Social distancing mandates continued, along with an 11 p.m. closing time.
Despite the closure, other aspects of the business did not stop. The utility bill still arrived every month, as did the mortgage and the other demands.
“There have been horror stories all over the state of businesses that lost everything,” he said. “I was lucky to make it through it, but there have been others who haven’t been as fortunate, and I truly feel bad for them.”
The uncertainty and loss of business hurt, but the opportunity to reopen brought Hebert a sigh of relief.
He said he will follow the regulations while they remain intact – anything that allows him to stay in business.
“We’re just happy to survive,” Hebert said. “It was tough, but I’m just glad to see everyone back.”