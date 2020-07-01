“I’m back on my path,” is how Cleotha Johnigan described being named principal of Livonia High School.
“I was actually excited,” the 2019-20 Elementary Principal of the Year said when learned he got the job. “The bulk of my educational experience is in high school secondary education.”
When the Pointe Coupee Parish native returned home in 2016, “I had an opportunity to accept an educational role in administration at two elementary schools,” he said.
His time at Rosenwald and Rougon elementaries, with his secondary education work, taught Johnigan one thing, he said.
Be flexible.
His other positions as an administrator and special education interventionist have provided prospectives that Johnigan said he can bring to Livonia High.
“When you put it all together, you want to address the needs of all students,” Johnigan said.
The immediate challenge Johnigan faces is preparing for the 2020-21 school year with the coronavirus pandemic.
“A survey will be going out shortly for parents to choose virtual or face-to-face learning,” Johnigan said. “We’re allowing parents to tell us their preference: face to face or virtual learning.”
Once the surveys are back in hand, “We will know how to proceed,” he said.
“Teachers are trying to do the best to get online professional learning. We’re try to find the best course for students,” he said.
“Most calls from parents asking about return to school year,” Johnigan said. “We want to let parents know we’ve created plans for all possibilities. And as we get closer, we will know what plan to use.
“Our focus is to create several plans that we will have in place so we can go forward,” Johnigan said, “look at every possible situation and operational plans.
“Right now, we’re looking at classroom size and the number of students we can accommodate.
Getting to know his students is another goal for the principal.
“My approach has been to build relationships,” Johnigan said. “I’m a former coach. I found to be successful, you have to have a positive relationship with students.
“I’m passionate about interaction with students,” he said. “I believe when students feel they can trust you, they will come to you with a problem and you can help them and there is a positive outcome.”
The same approach applies with parents, he added, gaining their trust that administrators and teachers will meet students’ needs.
Johnigan is a 1990 graduate of Rosenwald High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in social studies and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University in Baton Rouge.
He also holds an educational specialist degree in leadership and instruction from Northwestern State University.
He began teaching in Pointe Coupee Parish in 2012 as a high school social studies teacher and head football coach at Pointe Coupee Central High.
In 2014, he became dean of students at Friendship Capitol Charter, then taught special education at East Iberville School and McKinley High in Baton Rouge.
In January 2016, Johnigan returned to Pointe Coupee Parish and spent 3½ years as assistant principal at Rougon Elementary.
In June 2019, he was selected to lead his alma mater, Rosenwald Elementary.
“At Livonia (High), our situation is unique,” Johnigan said.
“We have Livonia High, then we have the STEM Academy that fall under the same umbrella,” he said.
“They don’t share a campus, but we want to make sure students on both campuses bridge the gap, in education, in athletics and other aspects of the schools.
“Social interaction in high school is important for students,” he said. “We want to get kids to have experiences with each other.”
High school students may not know what they want to do with their lives, Johnigan said, which makes his “broad range of experience,” helpful.
“I spend 20 years in industry before going into education,” he said. “We can help them if they choose the career path.
“I have post-graduate degrees so if they go to college, we can help them.”