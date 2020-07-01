Staff report
A lot of names are on the ballot, but only a handful are still running in the Presidential Preference Primary election scheduled Saturday, July 11, in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Registered Democratic voters will have 14 choices on their ballot. Republican voters have 5 choices.
Many of the people listed have ended their campaigns for their party’s presidential nomination, but their decisions came after the deadline set by the state Secretary of State’s Office to create the ballot.
The presidential hopefuls are not the only item for parish Democrats.
Two seats on the Democratic Central Committee from the 18th Representative District are on the ballot.
On July 11, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, three days remain for early voting for the July 11 election in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Early voting will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2-4.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. July 7.
Voters can request an absentee-by-mail ballot online through the secretary of state’s Voter Portal or in writing through the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the parish Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Registrar Shanika Olinde at (225) 638-5537.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. July 10.
Election Day Ballot
July 11, 2020
Pointe Coupee
Parish
Presidential Nominee
Democratic Party
(Only Democrats vote for ONE)
•Michael Bennet
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Steve Burke
• “Pete” Buttigieg
• John K. Delaney
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Bernard “Bernie” Sanders
• “Tom” Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• “Robby” Wells
• Andrew Yang
DEMOCRATIC
CENTRAL COMMITTEE
18TH REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT
OFFICE “A”
(Vote for ONE)
• Natashia Carter Benoit
• Karen “Kay” Jewell
OFFICE “B”
(Vote for ONE)
• James Huey Chustz Jr.
• Anthony Ray Ferdinand
• Caleb Jones
Presidential Nominee
Republican Party
(Only Republicans vote for ONE)
• Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
• “Bob” Ely
• Matthew John Matern
• Donald J. Trump
• Bill Weld