WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country.
Ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by Dec. 7 to be counted.
Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes the area south of the north levee of the Atchafalaya Basin Floodway extending south and east to the parish line.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.
“FSA has over 7,000 county committee members nationwide who serve their communities by providing input on our programs at the local level,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said.
County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs and emergency programs and eligibility.
Eligible voters who did not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.