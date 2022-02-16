Pointe Coupee Parish teams waited but their names did not show up when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the nine playoff brackets for girls basketball on Monday.
In the 16-team Division IV bracket, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee missed the field with a No. 19 power ranking, and False River Academy was No. 26.
In the 32-team Class 4A bracket, Livonia was No. 36 in the power rankings.
False River finished 6-27, while Livonia was 7-14.
Catholic-PC finished the season 20-13.
“This will most certainly be a season to remember. This team was special,” said Joe Neal, Catholic-PC coach.
“We had six girls join the team that have never played basketball. To see them develop and learn to love the game was inspiring.
“Then we have seven seniors who have accomplished so much,” Neal said.
“They captured five career records and five single-season records. We had a very successful season, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
The Hornets won their 17th game of the year over Mentorship Academy 70-10, on Friday, then picked up three forfeits – two from Thrive Academy and one from Northlake Christian – for their first 20-win season since 1985.
The final game of girls basketball for the season saw Catholic-PC outscore Mentorship 26-2 in the second quarter on its way to the win.
Jenna LaCour led the Hornets with 16 6 points and Kaylin Jarreau had a career high 14 points and 5 steals.
Claire Rivet finished with 11 assists to set a school single-game record, with 10 points and 5 steals. Isabel Guerin also had 10 points, 4 steals and 4 assists.
Ashlyn Landry had 11 rebounds, 6 points and 4 steals.
Meanwhile, Livonia won two of its last four games., beating Cecilia 39-25 on Jan. 28 before dropping a 45-41 game to Breaux Bridge.
Deoni Richardson had 17 points for Livonia and Destinee White scored 11 points.
Livonia downed Beau Chene in a close 44-42 district game on Feb. 4. White led with 14 points and Richardson added 13.
The Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 51-39 loss to Opelousas on Feb. 8. Richardson scored 18.