BATCHELOR -- Vicki Wilbon never forgot her roots. The Pointe Coupee Parish native spent a portion of her childhood in Batchelor until her family moved to Baton Rouge when she was in third grade. But she remembered the hardships of the small rural community.
Wilbon organized the “Home for the Holidays” event at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary School came together through a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The poverty, compounded by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, led her to host a community food giveaway which distributed packages to more than 150 residents.
“I’ve always considered this my hometown, and this was my way to give back,” said Wilbon, who launched the nonprofit organization Rosebud, Inc.
“This gives them a little relief and anything we can do to provide relief is what we’re looking to do,” she said.
Residents received multiple food boxes and dairy products, PPE, toiletries and undergarments.
“COVID has impacted us all, and it has hit hard in this area,” Wilbon said.” Either they’ve been laid off or they can’t work because of illness, so it’s really hard.”
The Louisiana National Guard, Kleinpeter Dairy and dozens of volunteers also participated in the event.
The Cajun Navy provided masks, while Ameritas provided other COVID-protection items.
United Healthcare donated PPEs, and the United Way of Greater Baton Rouge contributed other goods to the giveaway.
“Our prayer is not only that we were able to meet the needs of families in our community, but that we have inspired hope for brighter days ahead,” Wilbon said
According to Feeding America, an organization focused on food insecurity across the country, an estimated 17 million individuals including 7 million children are at risk of food insecurity as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic nationally.
Other partners in the community service event included Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Dr. Garland Green, Jess’ Bra Closet, Cross Coding Consulting, The Bridge Agency, The Ephod Company, Prevailing Word Christian Center and Highly Slept On.