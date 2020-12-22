Army Specialists Cheranique Handy, of New Orleans, and Kireon Thomas, of Franklinton, both of the Louisiana National Guard, load boxes of food and other items for a resident during the ‘Home for the Holidays’ giveaway Saturday, Dec. 12, at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary School in Batchelor. Rosebud Inc., a Baton Rouge nonprofit organization led by Batchelor native Vicki Wilbon, coordinated the event.