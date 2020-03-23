The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public of some current scams hitting our area in relation to the coronavirus.
It’s no secret, the virus has affected people, businesses and communities across Louisiana and the world. The Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to remain vigilant.
Some of the concerns from consumers include price gouging, where companies over price items when disasters strike. Things like toilet paper, gas, and food, could be targeted now. If you feel like you’ve been a victim of price gouging, contact the BBB and the Attorney General’s Office.
Some people have called saying they’ve received text messages, calls and e-mails, that they are going to get a deal for Netflix, Hulu or other services. Many people right now are working at home and may be bored. Scammers are looking to take advantage of you. If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is.
One person from Georgia called our office saying he had booked a fishing charter in Louisiana for $2800,” said Carmen Million, President/CEO of the South Louisiana chapter. “He has tried to reschedule his trip because of the coronavirus, but the company has not called him back. In situations similar to this, the BBB urges consumers to try and work it out with the venue. If that doesn’t work, the BBB can try to mediate the situation. “
Also, look out for fake cures & phony prevention measures. Scammers are cashing in on our anxiety about the disease.
Watch out for e-mails saying you’re eligible for an emergency government grant. When in doubt, always check it out.
The BBB urges everyone to listen to government officials and health professionals during this time.