BATON ROUGE – Schools could remain closed the rest of the school year if Gov. John Bel Edwards approves a request that he received today from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Approval from Edwards would bring an end to the school year, which had been on hold since his executive order to close school for one month as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus epidemic.
Edwards told reporters he had read the letter shortly before the start of the 2:30 p.m. press conference today but had not yet spoken to BESE or the state Department of Education.
He said he would make the announcement “relatively soon.”
“I anticipated the request and told them we would have conversations, but we haven’t had it yet,” Edwards said during the briefing at the state headquarters of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “There’s a good chance I’ll quickly do what they’re asking me to do.”
BESE cited recommendations from the Center of Disease Control (CDC), noting that the closure of school facilities greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19.
“Additionally, and unfortunately, recently reported data suggests that much of our population in Louisiana is particularly vulnerable and susceptible to this virus—as confirmed cases continue to rise,” BESE President Sandy Holloway said in the letter to Gov. Edwards. “The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon.
The letter was signed by BESE President Sandy Holloway, BESE Vice President Tony Davis, the District 4 member; and BESE Secretary-reasurer Kira Orange Jones, the District 2 member.
Here’s the entire text of BESE’s letter to Gov. Edwards, dated April 9:
“Governor Edwards:
Proclamation JBE 2020-27, issued on the afternoon of Friday, March 13, 2020, closed all Louisiana K-12 public school facilities to comply with guidance relative to social distancing in order to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 virus; this was necessary to protect the health and wellness of students, staff, and their respective families. With the ensuing escalation of COVID-19 cases, this closure was extended through April 30, 2020. We, the leadership of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), respectfully request that you act now in making a decision to formally extend school facilities closures for the remainder of the Spring term. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently issued guidance to this effect, noting the closure of school facilities greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19; additionally, and unfortunately, recently reported data suggests that much of our population in Louisiana is particularly vulnerable and susceptible to this virus—as confirmed cases continue to rise. The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon. Local districts around the state have pivoted quickly to provide ‘continuity of education’ to all students. It should be noted that Local Education Agency (LEA) Distance Education Plans were never meant to be a solution to such an unprecedented situation; however, more than half our school systems have moved to online learning to some extent, while nearly all have implemented some level of distance learning (online, paper, or some combination) for students. BESE leadership recognizes this situation will have a significant impact on learning, despite these valiant efforts, and will continue to support the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) in discerning more comprehensive support for LEAs to develop district learning plans, reflective of the current learning situation, as well as continue to provide effective learning experiences for all students. www.bese.louisiana.gov During this crisis, we also recognize the issues for so many of our students around food fragility and the exaggeration of this issue; for this reason, BESE leadership continues to support innovative efforts on the part of school systems to provide two free meals per day to children age 18 and younger, regardless of where the child is enrolled in school, during the closure period. Both LDOE and BESE leadership will act quickly and decisively, along with your administration, to make necessary decisions to facilitate extended facilities closures if that were to become necessary. Upon the directive to extend closures, LDE can and will immediately focus attention on a long-term plan to address loss of instructional time, as well as a long-term plan for distance learning. With the input from many stakeholders, there is much work to be done—we are ready to focus on solutions for the children of Louisiana and appreciate your leadership during this time.”