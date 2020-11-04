BATON ROUGE -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, coasted to a second six-year term on Capitol Hill when he finished with a 3-to-1 margin over Shreveport Democratic Mayor Adrian Perkins, the runner-up in the 14-person race.
Cassidy led Pointe Coupee Parish with 7,445 votes (63 percent), while Perkins garnered 1,916 votes (16 percent) and Edwards had 1,341 (11 percent).
Republicans have a two-seat edge over Democrats, based on the election results from Tuesday. Other parties have two seats.
On the statewide tally, Cassidy drew 1,193,265 votes (62 percent), while Perkins had 379,928 votes (19 percent). Democrat Derrick “Champ” Edwards of New Orleans, who tallied 217,099 votes (11 percent) was the only other candidate to draw more than 10 percent of the vote.
A total of 51 seats constitute a majority in the Senate.