Kim Cotton said she wants to expand community involvement in the north end of Pointe Coupee Parish.
She said it was the plan behind the Black Lives Matter Trail Ride she coordinated through Batchelor on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The event drew approximately 100 people. It began with festivities in the park and culminated with a trail-ride on horses and four-wheelers throughout the area.
She said the name of the event led to confusion about its intention.
“This was intended to bring unity and unite our area,” Cotton said. “It was not meant at a protest march.
“I believe our community is well-united, and I want to draw more involvement for the young people of our area, which is why I used the ‘Black Lives Matters’ theme.”
She believes more activities for residents of all races will make the difference for the next generation.
It’s also about respect, Cotton said.
“All lives matter, and this event was not directed toward the character of police,” she said. “This was about standing together peacefully without police having to break up fights, and to perhaps keeps motivated and so positive things can happen in the community and we can do better.”
It all begins with the adults, she said.
“Adults need to lead by example,” Cotton said. “In the 42 years I’ve been living, we haven’t really had a whole lot of things going on here and I’d really like to help change that.
“We have to go other areas to bring our kids for activities,” she said. “That’s nothing against going to New Roads or Marksville, but not all families here are equipped to take their kids everywhere.”
Cotton would like to see more events such as flag football and basketball in the community.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and deputies worked the event.
“I’m proud of the communities in our parish,” Thibodeaux said. “We want to see communities grow and develop here in Pointe Coupee Parish – I think all the nicest people are right here in our parish.”