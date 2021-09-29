Boley, Lucy Ann

Lucy Ann Boley, a beloved local icon, was taken home in the early evening hours on Wednesday, September 22nd. She was a prominent resident of Livonia, LA and was born on February 6th , 1966, spending 55 beautiful years on this Earth. Lucy was an English teacher at Livonia High School for 33 years and impacted thousands of her students. Within her small town, she taught over two generations of families throughout the community and educated her students every day with the same intensity and passion in year 33 as she did in year 1. Lucy was a devout Christian and member of Cane Break Baptist Church in Lottie, LA. She graduated from Livonia High School in 1984 and from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1988. Lucy was a part of Livonia High School’s heart and soul. She was the senior sponsor, Beta sponsor, long-time cheer coach, on both prom and homecoming committees, head of the English department, teacher of the year, a distinguished teacher by her student’s testing scores, and traveled to Europe 11 times with her students and coworkers. Lucy also taught drama and theater at the Centre for the Arts in New Roads, LA. She was member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library Board and also a member of the Alpha Lambda sorority. Lucy was an old, but beautiful soul with a vibrant, loving, giving personality. She loved spending time with family, friends, students, and never met a stranger. Lucy enjoyed drinking coffee in the mornings on the swing with her son and also dancing in the kitchen to blaring rock-n-roll at night. Lucy is survived by her son, Owen Thompson; sisters and brother in laws, Roye Lynne and Clayton Chenevert, Lois Kay and John Griffin; nephews, Julian, Gabriel, and Chad; nieces, Morley and Katie; and many more relatives and longtime family friends. Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Thomas Boley and Lucy Carolyn May; paternal grandparents, Hettie Mae and Jennings Bryan Boley; and maternal grandparents, Virginia Lee and John Howell May. The pallbearers are Camile Gaspard, Clayton Chenevert, John Griffin, Josh Aguillard, Clifford Comeaux, and Kent Gremillion. Honorary pallbearers are LCpl Julian Chenevert, LCpl Gabriel Chenevert, and Chad Griffin. Family, friends, and old students are welcomed to celebrate and rejoice the life of Lucy at First Baptist Church in New Roads, LA. A wake was held on Sunday, September 26th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. On Monday September 27th, an additional visitation was held from 8:00-9:45 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. The burial directly followed at Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, LA. After all services were completed. Many joined her family at Cabrini Hall of the Catholic Church in Livonia, LA for food, visiting, and old storytelling of Lucy. Many will remember her for that giant genuine smile and a sparkly yet sincere and heartfelt soul. Lucy will be missed dearly, but has left a profound impact on many people and her community which will allow for her memory and legacy to live on forever. As Lucy would say – Carpe Diem.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!