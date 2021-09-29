Bonaventure, John Adam “Big John”

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John passed away peacefully at Center Point Healthcare and Rehabilitation on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was 76 and a native of Mix. A private Memorial Service was held at Niland’s Funeral Home, New Roads on Friday, September 24, 2021. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nettie Jarreau Bonaventure, a daughter Tammy Gates, a son Robert Bonaventure, four grandchildren Brook, Kyle, Wyatt and Eddie Bonaventure, two great grandchildren, Olivia and Logan Panepinto, his faithful companion, Beau, two sisters-in-law, Donna Bonaventure and Shirley B. D’Amico and two brothers-in-law, Cecil Jarreau and James Jarreau. He is also survived by a godchild, Scott Jarreau and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Ruth Bonaventure, three brothers, Ronald, Michael and Marshall Bonaventure, sister-in-law, Cynthia Bonaventure and his son-in-law, David Gates. John was a devoted supporter of St. Jude; Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!