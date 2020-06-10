LIVONIA -- One era ended and another began Monday night when the Livonia Town Council bid farewell to longtime Police Chief Brad Joffrion and appointed Landon Landry interim officeholder.
Landry will officially take office July 1 when Joffrion begins work as chief deputy when incoming Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux takes office.
Joffrion served 19 ½ years with the Livonia Police Department.
“I’ve always had strong support from the council – something a lot of police departments don’t have,” he said in his parting words. “We have a great group of men and women in our department, and some of us started together.
“We’ve maintained great stability throughout the years,” Joffrion said. “It’s been a good ride.”
The work was not always a smooth ride, and it’s not likely to change any time soon, he said.
One item, in particular, will carry over to Landry, Joffrion said.
“The biggest issue is finances – it’s been a challenge for 20 years,” he said. “We don’t have a tax base to support public safety, so everything we did have to come from fines and forfeitures, so that made things very difficult.
“Hopefully, Landon will be able to do something different,” Joffrion said. ‘Otherwise, it will continue to be a challenge for this agency.”
Landry – who plans to seek a full-term in November – considers the chief’s job a dream opportunity.
He talked about the promotion as he rode on a patrol along US 190 Wednesday morning.
“At some point, you’d like to think some point in your career you can reach this goal,” said Landry, 39. “Not everyone has that opportunity and a lot of them don’t make it long enough.”
Landry, a lifelong Livonia native, joined his hometown’s police department 15 years ago after five years with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He started in law enforcement in 2001 at age 20 after he graduated from the LSU Basic Training Academy, while he worked for PCPSO. As a deputy, he worked in corrections and moved into uniform patrol.
He considers Joffrion his mentor.
“There’s no other word to describe how invaluable he has been to me in my life personally and professionally,” Landry said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure working for him.”
Landry knows first-hand about the challenges in the office, but he credited Joffrion for the advancements the police department has made over the years.
Training has gone beyond the scope of law enforcement and into medical training, the use of Narcan in some overdose cases.
“At this point, this department faces some difficulties, like most are, financially – nothing I don’t feel we cannot eventually resolve and fix,” Landry said. “He got us on the leading edge of technology and managed to get us all the equipment and training.
‘There’s very little that can be improved upon,” he said. “When you have a leader like Chief Joffrion, as long as you follow his footsteps, you’re setting yourself up for a very successful career.”