Brad Joffrion, who will serve as chief criminal deputy under incoming Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, officially announced his resignation as chief of police for the Town of Livonia.
Joffrion’s resignation takes effect June 30. He issued the following statement to residents of Livonia:
“After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to accept a position as Chief Criminal Deputy for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Department under Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux.
“My family and I would like to thank the wonderful citizens of Livonia for granting me the opportunity to serve as your Chief of Police for five consecutive terms.
“It has been an honor, privilege and humbling experience to serve at this capacity for the past 19 years.
“I thank the citizens and the administration of the Town of Livonia for their continued support of the police department over the years.
“In closing, thanks to all of the past and present employees of the Livonia Police Department for your many years of hard work, dedication and commitment to the police department. You are the ones who made the department such a success. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside all of you.
“My prayers and support are with incoming Chief Landon Landry as he takes over the reins of the police department. I wish him only the best because the citizens of Livonia deserve only the best services and protection.
“May God bless you all.”