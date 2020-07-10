BATON ROUGE, LA – Baton Rouge Community College announces a change to the Fall 2020 plans as the institution continues to actualize what the semester will look like for new and returning students during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special Fall 2020 session is being held, August 3 to October 30, for several courses in the Technical Education Division. Course instruction will follow the previously released plan of being taught in a hybrid format that features both online and in-person classes.
All other courses will operate under the previously released Fall 2020 semester plan, with the 15-week semester beginning on Aug. 17. The college is also offering several institutional aid initiatives for the fall semester, including a $600 award for students enrolling in 15 credit hours or 12 hours in a hands-on technical program. BRCC has also eliminated non-resident fees and suspended online fees for the fall semester.
The following programs will be offered during this special session – Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Automotive/Diesel, Cosmetology, Culinary, and Welding. Further details on each course are outlined below.
- Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HACR classes)
- Offering a 12-week session for new students, where students can earn a HVAC and Refrigeration Helper I CTC.
- Offering two back-to-back 6-week sessions, allowing continuing students an opportunity to complete their HVAC/R Technician TD.
- Automotive/Diesel (AUTO/DHTT/MVSB classes)
- Offering 6- and 12-week sessions for both new and continuing students, allowing continuing students an opportunity to complete their Drivetrain Technician (Automotive) or Truck Drivetrain (Diesel) CTSs.
- Cosmetology (COSM classes)
- Offering 6- and 12-week sessions for new students interested in Cosmetology.
- Offering a 6-week session for continuing students, allowing continuing students an opportunity to complete their Cosmetology TD.
- Culinary (CULN classes)
- Offering 12-week sessions for both new and continuing students, allowing continuing students an opportunity to complete their Culinary TD.
- Welding (WELD classes)
- Offering special sessions for new students at the Acadian, Jackson, and Port Allen Sites, where students can earn a Welding Fundamentals CTC.
- Offering 6- and 12-week sessions for continuing students, allowing continuing students an opportunity to complete their Welding TD.
All registration and enrollment processes for the fall semester will be handled online. Students can visit www.mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823 for questions and information.