Butler, Paulette Terrance

Paulette Terrance Butler departed her earthly life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Toledo, Ohio. She was born October 9, 1963 to the union of the late August Felton Terrance and Lucille Jasmin Terrance in New Roads, LA. Paulette leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Daniel Dwayne Butler, Jr. and Bryan Terrance Sr., of Toledo, OH; mother, Lucille Terrance of New Roads, LA; two sisters, Jacqueline Moore and Barbara Hawkins of New Roads, LA; one brother, August Terrance, Jr. of New Roads, LA; three grandchildren; Daniel Butler III, Dajah Butler and Bryan Terrance, Jr. of Toledo, OH; one great-grandchild, Meah Butler of Toledo, OH; one aunt, Hazel Martin of New Roads, LA; two uncles, Alfred Terrance of New Roads, LA and Alton Terrance of Kenner, LA; two godchildren, Todd Patrick and Takeisha Hoffman; godmother; Rita Gordon of New York and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 and Funeral Services Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am. Professional Services Entrusted to Pointe Coupee Funeral Home and Dale- Riggs Funeral Home, Inc. Toledo, OH.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!