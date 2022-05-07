Cavalry Baptist rallied from a 2-0 deficit with 3 runs in the top of the fifth to top Catholic High of Pointe Coupee 3-2 on Saturday.
The No. 5 Cavaliers (24-15) won the Division IV quarterfinal playoff series 2 games to 1 and advance to the semifinals against the winner of the Central Catholic-Covenant Christian series.
No. 4 Catholic-PC’s season ends at 29-6.
Catholic-PC took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brant Stewart opened the inning with a walk.
Pitcher Cody Van Noppen got two strikeouts, but Drew McKneely doubled to center field to score Stewart.
McKneely went to third when the outfielder misplayed the ball.
John Mason Miller doubled down the left field line to score McKneely.
The Hornets got base runners on in their first five at-bats, but only scored in the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Blayne McFerren and Blaine Rogers opened by drawing walks for Cavalry Baptist and moved into scoring position on Logan Fontenot’s sacrifice bunt.
McFerren scored on a wild pitch and Rogers scored on Sawyer Fowler’s base hit to right field. Fowler went to third on a balk call.
Centerfielder Connor Achee dove to catch Caden Flowers’ soft liner but Fowler tagged up and scored on the play.
Hornets pitcher McKneely went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits, striking out 1 and walking 4. Carson Hurdle came on to pitch 2.2 innings, giving up 1 hit and striking out 1.
Van Poppen went 7 innings for Cavalry Baptist, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, striking out 6 and walking 5.