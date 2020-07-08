Work resumed for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board in hopes of drawing support for an additional 9.5-mill property tax vote that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed twice.
Superintendent Kim Canezaro brought the proposal to the New Roads City Council at its meeting Tuesday night at the Scott Civic Center.
It was her first public discussion on the millage since a virtual meeting in May.
The proposal is the lone item on the ballot for the election scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.
The pandemic forced postponement of the millage on the May and July ballots.
The ability to retain qualified teachers remains one of the biggest challenges for Pointe Coupee Parish public schools, particularly because of higher salaries in neighboring parishes.
Canezaro referred to a story in the June 19 edition of The Banner in which she discussed the loss of 51 school system employees, most of whom left in favor of loftier salaries in other parishes.
“We’ve lost more since then,” she said.
The School Board would allocate 4.5 mills to higher salaries for teachers and other school personnel.
Certified teachers would receive an extra $6,000 per year, while support personnel who work between nine months and a year would receive between $2,000 and $3,000 more annually.
The pay hike for teachers does not completely solve the problem for the parish.
“Even after the raise for our certified people, we’re still behind Iberville, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Zachary and East Baton Rouge,” Canezaro said.
Salaries in the surrounding parishes run approximately $10,000 per year more than Pointe Coupee Parish.
The local school system has seen a steady exodus of teachers – usually after two or three years in the system – to accept higher salaries in neighboring parishes, all which have higher millages.
The millage also would enable the school system would funnel an additional 2.5 mills to transportation, which is nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget.
The lack of buses due to budget constraints has forced students to ride buses for an hour or more one-way each day.
“Our children have been on the buses way too long, and we need to change that,” Canezaro said.
Maintenance and infrastructure would account for 1.5 mills of the tax.
The millage amount would cover improvements for buildings, grounds and parking lots. It also would cover costs for new equipment required during the pandemic, including handwashing stations, masks and disinfectants.
The school system has lost students over the past four years, including at the STEM Academy, which has the largest pupil population in Pointe Coupee Parish.
“They’re at the max, but we’re losing kids on the other end, including Head Start and pre-K, so those schools are not at full capacity,” Canezaro said. “We’re not growing our student count at other schools.”
The lack of young families in areas such as Batchelor and Rougon has contributed to the drop in the student population in lower grades.
She said she is hopeful the addition of a virtual option for class will bring more students back into the school system.
Canezaro plans to meet with the Fordoche Town Council on Tuesday, July 14.