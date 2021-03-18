One year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation the annual New Roads Car Show, the longtime spring tradition resumed in full throttle Saturday.
Approximately 3,000 people walked the downtown streets on the warm, sunny day to view 335 new and classic automobiles on display for the 12th annual event.
The city managed to hold a car show in September, but it drew 80 fewer vehicles and a smaller crowd.
The 2021 event packed motels and hotels and gave a boost to restaurants and other businesses throughout the area, said George Miller, who coordinated the event.
“We even had a person who came from Idaho,” he said. “This show is not a well-kept secret anymore.
“The show also helped ease feelings of withdrawal for many who yearned for an outdoor festivity and a sense of normalcy.”
Vendors ran out of food at the event, while nearby convenient stores ran short on beer.
“It was a good time and a great event,” Miller said. “We’re on the map.”
Santana Brown and his son traveled from Franklinton for a weekend trip to Pointe Coupee Parish for the show.
The event hit the spot, he said.
“A friend of mine told me about this event a few years ago, and ever since then I’ve been looking forward to it,” he said.
“I like being outdoors for an event. I enjoy the show and I particularly love this city.”
The event eased the disappointment for a St. Francisville couple after pandemic cancellations scrapped one of their favorite annual traditions.
“We missed ‘Cruisin’ on the Coast’ in Biloxi, but this has been fantastic,” said Mike Bunch, who attended the New Roads event with his wife, Debbie. “The downtown area is beautiful, the food is delicious and the music is great … it’s a very nice outing for young and old.”
The event did not only impress the out-of-town visitors.
Retired New Roads police officer Mark Munson glanced at the crowd as he admired a 1968 Dodge Coronet.
After months of small crowds and few events, the sight of visitors enjoying the festivities provided a welcomed sight.
“It’s been too long,” he said. “I know we still have a long ways to go, but it’s still great to see people back together again.”
The car show has become one of the city’s cornerstone events, but the 2021 show had a more important meaning than the previous shows, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
This year’s show brought a sense of better times ahead as restrictions ease during the pandemic, he said.
“In addition to having a very good crowd, this year’s show has brought an injection of hope and a sign that we’re on the way back to normalcy,” he said. “I’m proud to say that we’re one of the first cities in the state to bring people back together.”