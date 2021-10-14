VILLE PLATTE – Catholic High of Pointe Coupee got close most of the night, cutting into Sacred Heart’s lead and almost getting their hands on quarterback Caleb Hood.
But the Trojans stayed ahead on the scoreboard and Hood eluded the Hornets’ grasp for a 36-12 win Friday.
Sacred Heart scored of its first three possessions and Catholic-PC was unable to come back from the deficit in their District 5-1A opener.
Sacred Heart is now 5-1, 1-0, while Catholic-P stands at 3-3, 0-1.
Catholic-PC coach Vinnie Bullera’s description of Sacred Heart’s opening possession of the game summarized the night for the Hornets.
“They block a punt, we hold them to fourth down and they score on fourth down,” Bullera said of Hood’s 28-yard TD pass to Hayden Droddy.
“We stopped their two-point conversion and on their next two scores they go for two and we stop them,” he said.
Sacred Heart failed to make a PAT in the contest, but Hood remained the thorn in Catholic-PC’s side.
The senior transfer from Benton High rushed 16 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
“Their quarterback was a good offensive player; we didn’t tackle him very well,” Bullera said. “They converted on third down and fourth down, the money downs.”
Blake Hebert, who finished with 11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 70-run and Hood connected with Droddy again on a 51-yard score for an 18-0 halftime lead.
“At the half, we thought we need to get a stop, get the ball and score,” Bullera said. “We got the ball at our own 5 and drive 95 yards. That was a typical Catholic drive.”
The Hornets moved the ball on a 12-play drive, highlighted by quarterback Hayden Elliott’s 51-yard run to the Trojan 14.
On third down, Hunter Beard got 6 yards to the Trojan 2 for a first-and-goal. Elliott then scored on a 2-yard run but the 2-point PAT run was stopped for an 18-6 game.
Elliott and Beard led Catholic-PC with 67 yards rushing each, Elliott on 17 carries and Beard with 13.
But Sacred Heart moved 68 yards in 6 plays, with Hood scoring on a 4-yard run for a 24-6 game.
Catholic-PC responded with Connor Kimble’s 72-yard kickoff return to the Trojan 18.
On fourth-and-6, Kimball scored on a 14-yard run. He finished the game with 10 carries for 61 yards
“At 24-12 midway through the third quarter, we had a play-action pass and he had the defender beat,” Bullera said.
The defensive back “barely got a finger on the ball and it messed up the concentration of our receiver.
“We get that play and go in and score, go for 2 and its 24-20 and we got a game,” the coach said.
But Sacred Heart converted a fumble recovery into Hood’s 17-yard touchdown run and Hebert added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
THIS WEEK … Catholic-PC is on the road again to face Opelousas Catholic (5-1, 1-0).
“Opelousas Catholic is a very, very good team,” Bullera said. “They’ve got a lot of seniors and they are very physical, especially on defense. John Michael Jarrell will be the best linebacker we face this season. They are 5-1 for a reason.”
The Vikings beat St. Edmund 42-7 last week to open 5-1A play. Last year due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Hornets and Vikings did not meet. Opelousas Catholic was 3-3 (2-0) in 2020 and advanced to the playoffs, like Catholic-PC.