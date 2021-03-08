David Simoneaux, who led Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s football team to the state championship game and sent players to the college ranks, is leaving to take over at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.
Simoneaux, a Baton Rouge native who graduated from Parkview Baptist High School, told his team Monday morning at a meeting about his decision.
In seven years directing the Hornet program, Simoneaux compiled a record of 47-21.
In 2019, Catholic-PC reached the Division IV championship game against Ouachita Christian but fell 67-22.
It was the first title-game appearance by Catholic-PC in 41 years, since 1978, when the Hornets won the Class 1A title.
In a 2020 season affected by COVID-19 protocols and the loss of the first two weeks of the season, Catholic-PC went 7-3.
The Hornets reached the second round of the state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Calvary Baptist 48-16.
For the second year in a row, Catholic-PC won the District 5-1A title going undefeated.
A veteran of 19 total years in high school coaching, Simoneaux also served as athletic director at Catholic-PC.
Simoneaux developed a ball-control running offense that borrowed from the triple option and Wing T offenses.
Catholic High was looking to replace Gabe Fertitta, who left to take a job on the University of Louisville coaching staff.