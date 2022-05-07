carter st romain

Carter St. Romain, seen in a game earlier this season, drove in a pair of runs to help Catholic High of Pointe Coupee beat Cavalry Baptist 9-4 on Friday. The Division IV quarterfinal series goes to a third and deciding game at 1 p.m. Saturday in New Roads.

 Photo by Kevin Fambrough | The Banner

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee had a pair of 3-run innings to help down Cavalry Baptist 9-4 on Friday in the second of their Division IV quarterfinal playoff series.

The No. 4 Hornets (29-5) tied the best-of-3 series 1-1 with the No. 5 Cavaliers (23-15).

The two teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third and deciding game at Hornet Park.

Pitcher Jacob Pinsonat went 7 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits, striking out 4 and only walking 1.

Logan Landry and Carter St. Romain each drove in 2 runs as they went 2-3 and 1-3, respectively.

Landry had an RBI single in the first inning – the Hornets were the visiting team for this game – and a solo home run in the top of the third.

St. Romain drove in a run with a bunt single in the fourth then a sacrifice bunt in the fifth.

Connor Achee also was 2-4 with an RBI and Drew McKneely  was 2-4 with 2 runs scored. 

The Hornets went up 2-0 in the first and led 3-2 after three innings.

They then scored 3 runs in the fourth and 3 runs in the fifth for a 9-2 game.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the sixth.