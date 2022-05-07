Catholic High of Pointe Coupee had a pair of 3-run innings to help down Cavalry Baptist 9-4 on Friday in the second of their Division IV quarterfinal playoff series.
The No. 4 Hornets (29-5) tied the best-of-3 series 1-1 with the No. 5 Cavaliers (23-15).
The two teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third and deciding game at Hornet Park.
Pitcher Jacob Pinsonat went 7 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits, striking out 4 and only walking 1.
Logan Landry and Carter St. Romain each drove in 2 runs as they went 2-3 and 1-3, respectively.
Landry had an RBI single in the first inning – the Hornets were the visiting team for this game – and a solo home run in the top of the third.
St. Romain drove in a run with a bunt single in the fourth then a sacrifice bunt in the fifth.
Connor Achee also was 2-4 with an RBI and Drew McKneely was 2-4 with 2 runs scored.
The Hornets went up 2-0 in the first and led 3-2 after three innings.
They then scored 3 runs in the fourth and 3 runs in the fifth for a 9-2 game.
The Cavaliers scored twice in the sixth.