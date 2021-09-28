For four quarters, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Kinder lined up and ran at each other between the tackles.
In the end, it was Catholic-PC’s pass rush and pass defense against Kinder’s passing game that decided the nondistrict contest on Friday, Sept. 24.
Facing 4th and 8 at the Hornet 23 with :10 left, Kinder quarterback Graham Fawcett missed James Roberts in the end zone and Catholic-PC took a 22-21 win.
“We got tough kids who believe in one another. And I could see it in their eyes as we took our last time out. I knew we were going to stop them,” said coach Vinnie Bullera, who saw his Hornets go to 3-1 this season. Kinder fell to 1-3.
“They were giving us stuff inside early. We took advantage of it,” Bullera said. “We saw a little bit of a change before the half and made changes and they did what we thought they would do in the second half and that allowed us to get a little advantage and break some big plays.”
“You got two option offenses facing each other. Offenses that are tough to stop,” he said.
Hornets on both sides of the ball contributed to the victory.
Landon Frey ran in the go-ahead 2-point conversion with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Connor Kimball broke a sweep open for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 21-20 in a tense fourth quarter.
Kimball ran for 86 yards on 6 carries, scoring Catholic-PC’s first touchdown of the game for a 6-0 lead, then getting a key 2-point conversion that put the Hornets up 14-13.
On defense, Parker Jewell and Ramsey Havenar recovered Kinder fumbles on its first two possessions, thwarting two drives that got within the Hornet 20.
Hayden Elliott led Catholic-PC with 122 yards on 18 carries, while Adam Beatty added 47 yards on 15 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game 13-13.
Roberts led Kinder with 81 yards on 8 carries, while Fawcett had 58 yards on 15 carries and was 5 of 13 for 55 yards passing.
“Hats off to our defensive coaches, they had a game plan,” Bullera said.
“We beat up (Kinder’s) offense all week trying to game plan, and we finally settled on we can’t stop everything. We just got to go play sound football.
“You can get lost in all the little minutia preparing for an offense like this,” he said. “Our defensive coaches said hey, this is what we’re going to do. We’re gonna execute it and it showed up clutch at the end.”
Roberts returned the second-half kickoff to the Hornet 5 and Alex Lavan scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-6 lead.
Kinder recovered a Catholic-PC fumble on the next possession at the 50 and took 8 plays to set up Fawcett’s 2-yard touchdown run.
But Jack Allen sacked Fawcett on the 2-point conversion try for a 13-6 game.
On its next possession, Kinder reached the Hornet 22 but a blocking penalty pushed the Yellowjackets back to the Hornet 34.
Incomplete passes on third and fourth down gave the ball back to Catholic-PC, which mounted a 7-play drive to the Yellowjacket 2. Key play on the drive was Elliott’s 35-yard run.
Beatty’s scoring run and Kimball’s 2-point conversion put Catholic-PC up 14-13, but the lead was shortlived.
Kinder continued its ground attack in a 12-play drive with Roberts getting 20 yards and 10 yards on two plays. Fawcett capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and Roberts added the 2-point conversion for a 21-14 lead.
But on second-and-7 on its next possession, Catholic-PC called a sweep and Kimble scored, leading to the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Catholic-PC took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards in 11 plays for Kimball’s first TD run and 6-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
Jewell’s fumble recovery at the Hornet 8 led to a 12-play drive that stalled at the Hornet 46 to force a punt.
Kinder drove to the Hornet 18 before Havenar recovered the second fumble, but Catholic-PC could not convert it into points to leave a 6-0 halftime game.