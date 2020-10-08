NEW ROADS -- Both Pointe Coupee Parish football teams have seen a change in plans for Week 2 action – one school because of a hurricane, the other because of an opponent's cancellation due to players testing positive for coronavirus.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-0) will head into action at 6 p.m. when the Hornets entertain Riverside Academy at NRG Field. The Hornets rallied to a 49-28 win at Central Private in the season opener last Friday.
The non-district contest was set for Friday, but rescheduled due to the threat from Hurricane Delta.
The game will mark the first game for Riverside. The LaPlace-based squad’s season opener for Woodlawn was canceled when three Woodlawn players tested positive for COVID-19.
Woodlawn’s cancellation also forced a change for Livonia, who was slated to host the Purple Panthers in their home opener on Friday.
The pullout by Woodlawn will put Livonia on the road tonight (Thursday) for action against Alexandria Senior High School. Both teams enter the game 1-0. Kickoff is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
The Wildcats, who have never faced Alexander Senior High, head into action after a 28-22 win at Port Allen.