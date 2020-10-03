BATON ROUGE --Catholic-Pointe Coupee scored on four straight possessions in the second half to rally from a 13-0 deficit to hand Central Private a 49-21 loss Friday.
Hunter Beard scored on a 12-yard run and Matthew Langlois added the 2-point PAT to take a 15-13 lead with 7:48 left in the third period.
Beard then scored on a 2-yard run, Langlois broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown and Beard got his third score on a 51-yard run.
Beard finished with 122 yards on 1 7carries to go with his three TDs. Langlois had 126 yards on 11 carries and two TDs.
Quarterback Hayden Elliott added 87 yards on 10 carries as the Hornets, 1-0, totaled 395 yards on the ground while attempting only one pass.
Central Private, 0-1, built a 13-0 lead as quarterback Nash Tamplet had touchdown passes of 16 yards to Tripp Flotte and 25 yards to Reese Dean.
With :25 left in the second quarter, Catholic-PC got its first score on Langlois’ 6-yard run.
The Hornets’ last touchdown was scored by Landon Frey on a 12-yard run.