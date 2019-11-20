BATON ROUGE – An overflow crowd of friends, family and admirers paid their last respects Saturday to literary giant who rose from very humble beginnings in Pointe Coupee Parish to become a world-renown author.
A crowd of approximately 700 attended a memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of Ernest Gaines, the resident of Oscar who died Nov. 5 at age 86. His highly acclaimed work included “The Sky Is Gray,” “A Gathering of Old Men,” “Death Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
The service included tributes from friends, family and colleagues – along with the actress who received high praise for her portrayal of the title character in the 1974 CBS made-for-TV movie “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
Cicely Tyson spoke on how the novel – which focused on a Pittman’s life from her time as a young slave girl to an elderly woman in the Jim Crow era – influenced her and led her to meet Gaines.
Her meeting with Gaines also led him to tell her she was the ideal actress for the role, which would soon be made into a movie.
It didn’t mean it came to her immediately.
“Chances of being bless that way were almost nil. In Hollywood, jobs so frequently are given to the person who best fits the image that the producer has – not the writers,” said Tyson, now 94. “They made the decision to give the role to another actress who fit their image of Jane Pitman should be, and they went on to negotiate with her and her agents.”
The actress producers tapped for the role turned down the offer, which led to a phone call from producer who told her the role was hers.
“I knew it was mine all along,” Tyson said. “They said she turned it down, but I told producers I would do the Jane Pittman picture in the basement of a basement.
“You’d be surprised at the amount of people who talk about it today, get down on their knees and call me Miss Jane,” she said. “And he’s the one who made me Miss Jane.”
Gaines’s greatness extended far beyond any novel, she said.
Instead, it was about the determination for equality.
“I was taken by his brilliance, his tenaciousness and willingness to get into the seed as a human being to show that we as colored people in this universe have life like everyone else, work hard for every single dime and need to be treated as human beings,” Tyson said.
The novels focused on the hardships African-Americans have faced – something he experienced in rural Pointe Coupee Parish.
Gaines followed his parents to San Francisco in the late 1940s, where he got the education that eluded him in the segregated south. He also found the hearth of learning that shaped his career – a library.
In the obituary during the ceremony, Cheylon Woods-Moore, director of the Gaines Center, said history should remember the author’s work for more than lessons about civil rights.
“When you read his work, you’ll see that they had lessons for all races,” he said.
Irwin Mayfield Jr., whose series on songs were inspired by the work of Gaines, remembered the author’s extreme wisdom.
“There is more truth than a lie than there is in a truth. If you want to learn something about a place and culture,” Mayfield said. “That was a “Gainesism,” a grain of wisdom he passed on to me.”
He spent his retired years with his wife Diane on property along False River that was once part of the plantation where he was born.
The legacy of Ernest Gaines will go beyond his books. In 2006, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation established the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence,” which “honors the legacy of one of America’s finest literary treasures.”
The $15,000 prize is awarded to an emerging African American writer selected by a committee of judges who are successful authors and professors.
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes, at the end of the Nov. 19 City Council meeting, said Nov. 5 would become an annual celebration of Gaines.
“He will be remembered for his accomplishments, contributes, accolades he gave to the world and many lives he has touched through his writings,” he said in a proclamation in memory of Gaines.