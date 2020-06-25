Be flexible and cooperate.
It’s a simple game plan but one Jason Chauvin says he will follow as he takes over the reins as principal for both Catholic Elementary and Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
“It’s an honor to have been selected for such a position. I look forward to it,” Chauvin said.
“Eleven years ago, I was hired to teach high school English and I’ve been involved with the high school side,” said Chauvin, who spent the past two years as the elementary principal.
“I know the people and the landscape. We have a tremendous staff at both the elementary and high school.”
And this fall?
“We plan to be in school in August,” he said.
Classrooms are being cleaned now, Chauvin said, and social-distancing protocols are being reviewed to make them workable on campus.
But nothing is definite.
“The big challenge is not knowing – we can’t predict the unknown. We have to be prepared,” Chauvin said.
Elementary and high school teachers could be back in their classrooms, he said, or the coronavirus situation might require remote teaching online. There could be a mix.
“We can’t say how it will look. It’s constantly changing,” Chauvin said. “At least we will be all together. We will be teaching on Fifth Street.”
Part of that teaching includes to having teachers of all grades meet and exchange ideas, he said.
“The senior teachers can bounce ideas off the elementary teachers and maybe pick up something an elementary teacher is doing and adapt it to their classroom.”
As elementary principal, Chauvin allowed students to form clubs, if a certain number of students were interested.
Under the direction of a teacher, the club would delve into a topic such as gardening or science.
Chauvin said the clubs could help students find an interest that would motivate them in their classes.
This concept could carry over to the high school, he said.
The Plaquemines Parish native did not follow what some would think is the normal path into education.
After graduating in communications from the University of New Orleans, he got a job as a news producer at WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge.
Married and with one child, Chauvin said he was looking for something more stable than the hectic schedule or long night hours of TV news.
He found the inspiration in his parents, both educators.
“I listened to them. My parents knew the importance of a religious education and instilled it in my family,” said the Brother Martin High graduate.
“I went back and got my master’s and came here.
“I’m in debt to Catholic of Pointe Coupee. I never dreamed in a million years I would be in New Roads as a principal.”
As principal, Chauvin said he will have to make one concession, stepping down as head coach for the cross country and track teams.
But he said he will remain an advisor to both programs.
“I will be at other events,” said Chauvin, who directed the girls team to the Class 1A cross country title in 2012.
Chauvin said he is a competitive runner, an interest he shares with his three children.
“It’s a big part of who I am. As a student and an adult. I loved the sport,” he said.
His parents reside in Baton Rouge, where they moved after “losing everything” to Hurricane Katrina.
“You learn … you lose some stuff, but it makes you appreciate what you have,” Chauvin said.
“We lost material things, but our family and friends, we still have them. I hope people will be feeling that way after the pan