Gabriel Bump couldn’t have asked for a better launching pad to his literary career.
Bump’s debut novel, “Anywhere You Don’t Belong,” won him the 14th Annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Award for Literary Excellence.
The award was presented during an online ceremony Jan. 28. The event was sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The award is named for Louisiana’s revered storyteller, Pointe Coupee Parish native Ernest J. Gaines, and serves to inspire and recognize rising African-American fiction writers at a national level.
Bump, who recently accepted a teaching position at the University of North Carolina, taught last year at University of Buffalo.
He credited his two siblings for his passion for writing.
“I have two older siblings who were kind enough to let me borrow their books and never return them, most often,” Bump said.
The book focuses on the journey of a young man named Claude, and his struggles with acceptance during adolescence.
Claude, as Bump described, was not very bright, not very good in athletics and could not succeed in romance.
“He’s just adrift,” Bump said. “I felt somewhat similar when I was growing up, with those anxieties and for teens who have a hard time figuring out who they are.”
The novel also touches upon systematic racism, he said.
“It’s traumatizing how quickly people of color have to mature, and I’ve felt that,” Bump said.
“I’ve lived in four different states – going on five – and every stop I’ve made I have felt a little out of place, solely because of the way I look.”
He attributed his childhood years in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago as the inspiration for the novel.
Bump described the neighborhood as a fascinating world and “definitely a part of Chicago.”
“It has this fascinating history like a lot of neighborhoods in urban America where in the second half of the 20th century demographics flipped overnight because of white flight and people from the south looking for opportunity in Chicago,” he said.
“The neighborhood includes so much of the American story … disillusionment of the American dream, and life in that area didn’t offer much opportunity.
“South Shore was filled with such emotional, socioeconomic diversity – a constant juxtaposition between despair, love and hope,” Bump said.
The literary award winner also participates in educational activities at selected area schools and after-school programs in keeping with the Gaines Award’s interest in emphasizing the role of literature and arts in education.