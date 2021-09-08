A proposal approved by the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board will allow optional coronavirus testing for students, administration, teachers and support workers.
School Board members approved the measure at the Aug. 26 meeting that will allow Orion Laboratories to provide the service at public schools throughout the parish.
“Those who want it can take advantage of the service, and those who don’t want it certainly do not have to opt in,” School Superintendent Kim Canezaro said. “This is another thing we can offer to our families.”
Orion Laboratories, based in Baton Rouge, has been contracted by the Louisiana Department of Health to administer testing throughout Region 2, which includes Pointe Coupee and eight other parishes.
It also conducts the tests in Iberville, East Baton Rouge and Zachary School districts.
“If a school decides to do it, we reach out to them and create a plan,” said Rachel Slaughter, who works with Orion Laboratories. “The goal is to get them before they get to school the next day if they’re positive or negative.”
The program is funded by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan and comes at no cost to the Pointe Coupee Parish school system.
Testing involves use of a light one-sided nasal swab on the inside of the nose.
Board member Frank Aguillard said he would support it, provided it remains an optional program.
“We’re not going to mandate the test to any child,” he said.
“If that parent wants to choose something for their child and make sure they’re safe, that’s their right – that’s a choice we give them.
“We don’t mandate this to anyone, and I can assure you that if I find out it’s mandated anywhere, I’m going to handle it quickly,” Aguillard said.
“But at the same time, I want to give a person a choice … I had a choice to take that vaccine, and nobody mandated it to me.”
One resident argued against the testing.
“How do you know a child doesn’t have allergies? This is crazy,” Morganza resident Jonathan Stoute said. “We live in a world full of bacteria. We would never go back to normal.
“Think about this: We’re talking about a virus actually less available to kill your child than a pool of water, and we’re stopping the world for this,” he said.
The Louisiana Department of Health is providing COVID-19 testing options at no cost to any school in the state.
It is part of a shared goal to keep schools open and prevent additional COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly for the last population to have access to vaccination.
Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money have funded the state’s plan to offer routine – but voluntary – testing of students and staff statewide.
As an incentive, the state will offer $10 as an incentive each time people undergo the swab test.