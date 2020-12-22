NEW ROADS -- The start of the COVID pandemic in March forced changes for churches during the Easter holiday, but Pointe Coupee Parish clergy did not expect the same challenges eight months later.
Mass and worship services for the Christmas season will prevail at many churches across the parish, but limits on capacity have prompted many to scale back seating or not hold them at all.
For Rev. Theron Smith, pastor at Disciples of Life Worship, the outbreak led to a decision not to hold Christmas service.
An outbreak among some members of his church led to the decision to suspend services until Jan. 3.
“We don’t want to put anyone at risk,” he said. “We hate not to have the service, but that would not be prudent.”
Smith pastors a small, close-knit congregation. It was tough enough for him and his congregants to accept an Easter without a service, and a COVID spike at Christmas adds to the frustration, he said.
“It’s totally awkward and maybe it shows we’ve all taken for granted the thought of services every Christmas,” he said.
“Things are just so strange right now, and it’s definitely awkward … I don’t like it, but it’s just where we are.”
In Lettsworth, Grace Community Church’s Rev. Larry Thibodeaux said his congregation will not gather for a Christmas service.
They held their service on Sunday, Dec. 20, as a way to “let families have Christmas to themselves.”
Attendance has improved since spring when services had become relegated to a format in which congregants watched from their cars as Thibodeaux delivered the service in the church parking lot.
While services have resumed inside the sanctuary, Thibodeaux still urges congregants to take a “common sense” approach on a decision to go to church.
“I told everyone if they’re sick, stay home and just be wise about it,” he said.
“We certainly don’t want to shut the doors and we want to keep it open so that if people want to do as they should do, they can do it.”
A focus on the meaning of Christmas should remain the cornerstone of the holiday, Thibodeaux said.
“You can celebrate the birth of Christ 365 days a year, seven days a week – COVID can’t stop that,” he said.
“It’s about the Lord Jesus dying for our sins, and not about merchandise and commercialism.”
At Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Mass schedules have resumed, although social-distancing mandates have reduced attendance, Father Todd Lloyd said.
The church plans to hold a Christmas Eve Mass on the adjacent fairgrounds if weather cooperates, he said.
Other Masses will be held inside the sanctuary, but the smaller crowd will not be the only change in the ritual.
“The biggest thing for us is that our choir is not able to perform and it’s different not to see them gathering for practice this year,” he said.
“We’re basically one singer, an organist and a cantor … it’s pretty unusual, but we’re doing the best we can.”
Lloyd tries to keep a positive outlook, particularly after Easter Mass was largely relegated to an online format.
“The fact that we’re in a pandemic and still have a Mass, in itself, is a blessing,” he said. “Whether we have it outside or in the building doesn’t really matter because a church is not a building – it’s the people.”
He added he also misses many of the traditional gatherings and Advent celebrations symbolic with the Christmas season.
“Normally at this time, we would host Christmas parties and promote charity events, but none of that has happened during the pandemic,” he said.
The absence of Christmas gatherings gives Lloyd another way to gauge the change in the 2020 season.
“I’ve only had two bowls of gumbo this Christmas season,” he said. “Usually by now, I’ve had 10.”