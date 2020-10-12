NEW ROADS -Those who exhausted personal finances or lost food due to power outage during Hurricane Delta will be able to replenish their food supplies Tuesday, Oct. 13 in New Roads.
Thousands of boxes of food including produce, meat, and a variety of other products will be available for pick-up across from City Hall at 211 W. Main Street, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or while food supplies last.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has already created a financial burden for a number of families and having to exhaust their finances due to the unknowing of what may or may not occur during a hurricane can be mentally and financially exhausting," says Mayor Dukes. "No man is an island and no family should have to go through hard times without a village to support."
Social distancing and safety measures will be enforced. Drivers should remain in their cars and are required to wear a mask. Volunteers will be available to load boxes into the backseat or trunk of vehicles.
"To eat is a necessity," Mayor Dukes said. "We are trying to meet the need of the community. Hopefully it provides some relief".
This is the second food give-away the City of New Roads has held within the last 30 days. The city is currently preparing for their Harvest Food Give-Away scheduled Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.