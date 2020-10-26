NEW ROADS -Despite the theme, there will be no tricks at New Roads "Trick or Treat" Drive-thru Food Giveaway Wednesday, October 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., across from City Hall, 211 W. Main Street.
The food giveaway is a continuous effort designed to provide relief for those individuals and families who are in need. "Theres still instability in households everywhere. People are still dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19," stated Mayor Dukes. "This is an opportunity for us to serve and give back to the community."
Thousands of boxes containing fresh produce, milk, and meat will be distributed. For everyone’s safety, individuals attending the distribution must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles at all times. This will help to maintain social distancing guidelines. Volunteers will be available to load boxes into the backseat or trunk of vehicles.
New Roads has hosted several food distribution events this year to help support families in need throughout the pandemic.