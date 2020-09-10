NEW ROADS -- The City of New Roads made a strong showing on fiscal management during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the findings of a recent audit conducted by a local accounting firm.
The city reduced its debts and increased assets during the fiscal year, but CPA John Morrison III also cautioned the city council about collection of utility funds during the COVID pandemic.
“This is good news for our city and it’s all because of the hard work of our council and our employees,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said. “This is all part of our efforts to build a better future for our city.”
The city’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $9,007,795, which reflected an increase of $122,396 from last year. Of that amount, $1.921,128 is unrestricted net position and may be used to meet the government’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors. The majority of the city’s net position is invested in capital assets.
The city closed the fiscal year with a reported combined fund balance of $783,712, an increase of $403,664 in comparison with the prior year. The unassigned fund balance in the general fund of $588,434 is available for spending at the government’s discretion.
All other fund balances are non-spendable – in reference to prepaid expenses – or restricted for grants, liability claims and other uses.
The city closed out 2019-20 with an unassigned fund balance of 11.4 for the total general fund expenditures and transfers out.
The city’s total debt decreased by $327,868.
Meanwhile, the city needs to take action on the growing number of delinquencies on collection of utility bills.
The city’s utility company and other co-ops statewide – under the orders of the Louisiana Public Service Commission – have not been able to disconnections on services due to delinquencies in the utility bills. The order took effect during the start of the pandemic in March and remains intact.
The council should consider a payment plan for delinquent customers to prevent a large shortfall on collections by the end of the fiscal year, which could result in a major deficiency by the state Office of the Legislative Auditor.
“The one thing I say is that you watch the collections,” Morrison told the council. “I know to a certain extent it’s happening to a lot of utility companies.”
State law prohibits municipalities from not collected debts on taxpayer-funded services.