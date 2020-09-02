The City of New Roads entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Pointe Coupee Parish Government as an effort to improve the quality of animal control in the city limits.
Under the pact the City Council enacted at its Tuesday, Sept. 1, meeting, the city will pay the parish an annual fee of $15,000 for the service.
The city also will provide a vehicle at its expense to use for animal service calls.
The parish government based the annual fee on past expenses the city incurred for veterinary care and how many calls the Animal Control Department has received over the last few years.
“We’ve been in desperate need of animal-control service for quite some time,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said. “I considered contracting the parish, but now we have an agreement that benefits us both greatly.”
The prish will assume responsibility for animal-control calls and veterinary fees for the city.
All animal-control calls will be monitored, and a judgment will be made by the animal-control officer on duty at the time of the call, according to the agreement.
“Several weeks ago, the parish started receiving calls for animal control within the city limits,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
“I called (Utilities Director) Paul Seawell, and said we were getting calls directed from the city to take care of dogs and cats within the city limits.”
“We don’t mind handling it, but in the past you all had part-time guys handling it and were looking to get additional people trained,” he said.
“A few weeks went by and quite a number of calls came in and some of our workers asked how long we would continue this and that we would need to hire help if this was to continue.”
The endeavor would ensure that the city certified personnel to work in animal control – something that may not be easy to find during the pandemic.
“I don’t know if you can get folks trained, and with COVID going on, I don’t know if you can get anybody certified right now,” Thibaut said.
“Besides having a full-time employee, we always have somebody on call.”
The agreement came into place several months after the parish assumed control of the animal shelter
During the past several months, the parish has taken in 250 dogs and 75 cats. The shelter has either brought the animals to another facility to foster care or put them up for adoption, Thibaut said.
“There’s a lot going on there, and we’re not just housing animals that are going to live their entire life in the compound,” he said.
The agreement marks the first joint venture between the city and parish in several years, Dukes said.
“For a long time, we couldn’t get common ground between the city and parish,” he said. “This endeavor is not about animals, but also having the community work together.”