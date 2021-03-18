A variance request and possible amendment to the mobile home ordinance will go before the New Roads City Council in a special meeting Tuesday, March 23, but some fear an approval could set a bad precedence.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.
Mayor Cornell Dukes and council members agreed to the special meeting after they could not reach a decision on resident Sandra Joseph’s request for a waiver that would allow her to put her mobile home on Joyce Street.
The 1993 model home does not meet the city’s ordinance provisions for manufactured housing. The Code of Ordinances allows mobile homes up to 20 years old within city limits.
Joseph paid $4,200 for a mover to transport her home to the lot she owns on Joyce Street. She told council members she lives on a fixed income.
“I’m begging you … it does not look like a 1993 trailer,” she said. “Go down there and see the trailer.”
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission did not issue a recommendation for the council to approve the request, based on the ordinances already on the books.
Public Works Director Paul Seawell told Dukes he could only abide by the ordinances on the books and the commission’s recommendation.
“I don’t make the rules … I have to follow them,” he said. “I met with the Planning and Zoning Commission, and they said because it does not meet the minimum requirements, it can’t get recommendations.”
Seawell said he received no notice from the mover that he would deliver the home to the site.
He told council members he usually receives notification before a mobile home is delivered in the city limits.
Council member Joy Nelson asked the council to approve a variance, a move that drew favor from Dukes, who said he believes some of the zoning laws “are somewhat restrictive beyond that of the citizens of the community.”
Nelson argued that hardships residents have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic make it necessary to amend the ordinance.
Councilman Kurt Kellerman, who recommended that the council table the issue, said the issue puts the city in a tough situation.
“I sympathize with you, but if we do this, others will return,” he said. “I think we should do some research before we decide on this.”
A quick decision on a variance could lead to major problems down the line, Seawell told the council.
“I’m not trying to sway the decision either way, but if we allow Sandra to do this, people who we’ve turned away could come back,” he said. “I know five already that would come back.”
A change in the process of approving and denying waiver requests would require an amendment to the ordinance, according to City Attorney John Wayne Jewell.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White, meanwhile, suggested an addendum to allow older homes in specific cases.
The ramifications warrant the city to review prior requests and how the council could go forward on the mobile home ordinance, Mayor Pro Tem Theron Smith said.
“We shouldn’t vote on this off five minutes of discussion,” he said. “I don’t want you to be homeless … my church will help.
“We owe it to everyone we rejected to see if there are modifications that should be made,” Smith said.
The hardships during the pandemic make the amendment worthy of consideration, Dukes said.
“I don’t want us to play small with what’s happening to our country in terms of COVID … a $1.9 trillion bill related to the virus, and that bill addresses people who haven’t been able to make rental payments, not able to pay landlords and still don’t have jobs.
“We will have these issues for quite some time,” he said. “This time is Sandra Joseph – next time it might be someone else.”