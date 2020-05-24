NEW ROADS -- The willingness to unite and help others during tough times represents a cornerstone of small-town life across America – and the Village of Morganza recently carried it out in a big way.
The efforts of Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux, Morganza Mayor Clarence Wells and the Morganza Cultural District provided nearly 900 plates of pastalaya and white beans for health-care personnel, first responders and other officials who have worked diligently during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The food moved faster than they expected.
“We had 600 people signed up to pick up plates, but we cooked for 700, and we still had to cook more,” Thibodeaux said. “We cooked another batch, and it was gone before very long.”
The free dinners allowed the village to give back to the rest of the parish, and to promote an important priority for Pointe Coupee Parish, Wells said.
“I wanted to bring the parish together,” he said. We have a lot of people who are working tirelessly, so we knew we needed to do something to show our appreciation.
“We’re a small community, but we have a lot of parish officials from our area, including our sheriff-elect, Clerk of Court Lynell Landry and Parish Councilman Scooter LaCoste,” Wells said. “This was our way to step up and help.”
The ongoing challenges and the uncertainty of the illness indicate that the work related to the coronavirus will not end in the near future, Thibodeaux said.
“This was our appreciation to those on the front line dealing with this virus,” he said.
“We have so many people with the virus, so many in the hospital and many more who don’t even know they have it … it’s a pretty tough situation.”
Residents in communities large and small can relate to the hardship the personnel face, Wells said.
“These people are our friends and others are family members,” he said. “We’re all involved in this one way or another.”