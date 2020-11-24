BATON ROUGE — Co-Chairmen Don Pierson and Terrie Sterling and other Resilient Louisiana commissioners released their report last week of long-term recommendations for creating a more resilient Louisiana.
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards created the Resilient Louisiana Commission to determine ways the state can better protect itself against disruptions, such as public health emergencies and natural disasters.
The report, Comprehensive Game Plan for a More Resilient Louisiana, highlights those recommendations based on input from more 300 people serving on the Resilient Louisiana Commission and its 15 task forces.
“We are pleased to receive this comprehensive guide for making Louisiana a more resilient, successful state in the face of challenges that come our way,” Edwards said.
Hallmarks of the report are:
• Equity – expanding access to opportunity, quality of life and prosperity for all Louisianans.
• Public input – reflecting the voices of residents, policymakers and business leaders statewide.
• Economic diversification – accelerating Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing, information technology, water management, cybersecurity, aerospace and other sectors to grow an economy not overly reliant on any one industry.
• Sources of economic strength – building on Louisiana’s strengths in natural resources, infrastructure and logistics to expand the economy, leverage growth and enhance quality of life.
• Resilience – charting a path to a stronger Louisiana, a state more resistant to future disruptions.