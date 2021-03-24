A member of The Pointe Coupee Banner family and lifelong resident of New Roads is a finalist for an award that recognizes her years of charity work.
Gail Hurst is a finalist for the Remarkable Women in the Capital Area 2021.
She was profiled in a segment last week on the Nexstar group of Baton Rouge TV stations, WVLA, WGMB, WBRL and KZUP.
“The Remarkable Women project allows us to give women the recognition and honor they deserve,” said Eric Thomas, vice president/general manager of the Nexstar stations.
“There are many women who do good work in our area behind the scenes.
“I am proud that Nexstar does this national project so not only can we shine a light on their work, but also financially support one of their passions.
“Gail Hurst deserves all of our accolades and more,” he said. “Gail is the epitome of what the Remarkable Women project stands for.”
Her years of service with various agencies and organizations played a big role in the honor.
Hurst served as the first director of Hope Ministries, and taught catechism and worked as youth activity director for St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads.
Hurst said she never expected an award for her work.
She said has always viewed charity as “just a part of life.”
“When you do what you’re supposed to do and you have a gift of helping, it gives gratification when you can help someone,” she said.
“I grew up in a family in which we saw our parents helping people, and it’s something I’ve always felt good others.”
As the “middle child” among her 10 siblings, the Ventress native lived in a close-knit family.
Her mother worked as a “sick nurse’ for society, in which she helped African Americans seek medical care in an era when they could not get medical insurance.
“She would pick up groups of people to go to the pharmacy or to help them get more visits to the doctor if they used up all the visits they were allotted per quarter,” said Hurst, 72.
Hurst has seen the role of women change drastically throughout her life, and much of it came right from home.
Her husband, Claude James Hurst Sr., died at age 42. She went from being a two-parent home to being the head of a household.
“I had a lot of people who were at my side to help me, so I learned what it was like to help or be helped,” Hurst said.
“The help did not only come financially and materialistically, but also in terms of great advice and help with my children.”
It strengthened her belief in volunteer work for others. It also increases knowledge for those who give their time, she said.
“You learn so much about how those agencies operate,” Hurst said. “When people call you, you have the channels to know where they can go.”
She considers service with community agencies the perfect training ground for those who strive to help others.
“If you want to serve your community and learn about your agencies, get involved by submitting your name to serve on the board,” Hurst said. “We’re only trying to make the world and our community a better place.”