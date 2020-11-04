BATON ROUGE -- Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, won a fourth term as U.S. House Representative from District 6 when he drew 71 percent of the vote to breeze past his three opponents.
In Pointe Coupee, Graves drew 7,894 votes (70 percent), while Williams had 3,038. Sloan finished with 189 votes and Torregano had 93.
Across District 6, Graves finished with 265,684 votes, while Democrat “DAW” Williams tallied 95,531 votes. Libertarian Shannon Sloan notched 9,731 votes and Richard “RPT” Torrgano 3,015.
A total of 218 seats are required to give a party the majority.
Several states have not reported their results. Thus far, Democrats lost four seats to Republicans.