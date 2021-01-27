Students in local elementary schools can win the gift of reading through an upcoming contest in The Pointe Coupee Banner.
The Banner is joining with the New Roads Rotary Club and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to distribute boxes of books to first-graders throughout the parish.
The hard-bound books on the elementary reading level include Caldecott Medal winners.
Students in all six elementary schools across the parish will receive a coloring sheet to add their vivid artistic touch.
Each week for the next 50 weeks, The Banner will select one winner, who will have his or her colorful work published in The Banner.
The winner will receive a box of books and a subscription to The Banner.