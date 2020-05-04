BATON ROUGE – An additional four cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish novel coronavirus count to 108, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released just before noon Monday.
A death reported Sunday by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office brought the parish total to 16.
The statewide tally shows 29,673 cases, up 962 from Sunday.
Nearly 181,00 tests have been conducted acrouss the state. Of that total, 172,391 have been performed at commercial labs and 8,540 at state labs.
On a more postive note, the latest tally on those "presumed recovered" reached 20,316, as of Saturday.
The number of patients hospitlized dropped to 1,502, which includes 220 on ventilators.
NEARBY PARISHES
-- East Baton Rouge: 2,131 cases, 156 deaths.
--Ascension: 647 cases, 40 deaths.
--Iberville Parish: 482 cases, 32 deaths.
--St. Martin: 244 cases, 18 deaths.
--Livingston: 243 cases, 16 deaths.
--St. Landry: 191 cases, 45 deaths.
--East Feliciana: 130 cases, 16 deaths.
--West Baton Rouge: 111 cases, 22 deaths
--Avoyelles: 74 cases, seven deaths.
--St. Helena: 30 cases, one death.
METROPOLITAN STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,557 cases, 447 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,426 cases, 377 deaths.
Caddo: 1,629 cases, 114 deaths.
Ouachita: 785 cases, 22 deaths.
Lafayette: 468 cases, 20 deaths.
Calcasieu: 464 cases, 31 deaths.
Rapides: 300 cases, 10 deaths.
NURSING HOMES
COVID-19 cases have been reported by 156 nursing homes and 74 other adult residential facilities in Louisiana. A total of 2,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and a total of 361 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. A total of 590 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and 47 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. There are 279 licensed and certified nursing homes and 157 adult residential care providers in Louisiana.
Note: These numbers are reported by individual facilities to the Department of Health. In the last report to the Department, an individual facility inadvertently entered their entire census in the positive cases field. This has been corrected and the numbers reported above are accurate.
The Department will update the number of adult residential facilities with COVID-19 cases, the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.