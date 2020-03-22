NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee remains without any positive cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning, but the number of cases in areas around the area continues to grow rapidly.
The total of 837 positive cases reported and 20 deaths includes 28 in surrounding parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest statistics.
East Baton Rouge Parish now has 20 reported cases, while St. Landry and West Baton Rouge parishes each have three. Iberville has two cases.
Pointe Coupee Parish officials urge residents not to take ignore the threat.
“We’re surrounded,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said Friday. “It’s a matter of time before a case is reported here.”
Government business is being conducted by drop-boxes. All people who enter the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse will be checked for fever before they enter the hallway.
Guaranty and Regions Bank have both restricted access to appointment only, as of Friday.
Across the state, restaurants remain in drive-thru or pickup status only, while bars and casinos remain closed until further notice.
Thirty-six of Louisiana’s 64 parishes now have at least one reported case.
Orleans Parish remains the hot spot for the virus, with 451 cases and 15 deaths. Jefferson Parish’s total has reached 184 cases, with three deaths. St. Tammany Parish, on the north shore of Orleans and Jefferson, has 25 cases.