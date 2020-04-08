BATON ROUGE – The total number of coronavirus cases increased by 746 patients, while 70 additional deaths were listed on the daily statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Wednesday.
Louisiana now has 17.030 positive cases across 63 of the 64 parishes. The death toll has reached 652.
Pointe Coupee Parish held steady with 27 cases. No deaths have been reported.
The LDH based its statistics on 4,766 tests completed in the state lab, and 76,640 tests conducted in commercial labs and reported to the state.
The number of ventilators in use dropped to 490, a decrease of 29 from Tuesday. The reduced need for ventilators brought a sense of encouragement to Gov. John Bel Edwards, but the battle is far from over.
“We’re not there yet,” he said in his daily briefing Wednesday. “If people let their guards down early, we will see the case total spike right back up.”
SURROUNDING AREAS
The case total rose to 935 in East Baton Rouge Parish and the death toll reached 33. Iberville Parish now has 171 cases and nine death, while the tally spiked to 54 cases and nine deaths in West Baton Rouge.
Elsewhere in the surrounding area, 86 cases and four deaths have been reported in St. Landry Parish, while the 48 cases and one fatality have been reported in Avoyelles.
HOT SPOTS
In Region 1, totals in Orleans Parish rose to 5,070 cases and 208 deaths, along with 4,092 cases and 149 deaths in Jefferson Parish. The tally reached 733 cases and 18 fatalities in St. Tammany.
Caddo Parish now has 803 cases and 25 deaths, while 59 cases and six fatalities have been reported in neighboring Bossier Parish.
In the River Parish area, the St. John the Baptist Parish totals as of Wednesday included 432 cases and 35 deaths, while Lafourche Parish now has 355 cases and 11 fatalities.
The total St. Charles now includes 328 cases and 19 deaths, while St. James has 181 cases and seven deaths.
ACROSS THE STATE
In metropolitan areas, Lafayette’s case count increased to 285 and 10 deaths, while Ouachita has 275 cases and three fatalities. Calcasieu Parish has 191 reported cases and four deaths, while the total in Rapides includes 135 cases and four fatalities.=
NEXT REPORT
The LDH will provide updated figures at noon Thursday.